Syrian PM Establishes Telephone Dialogue With Iranian Vice President

The Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Syria, Hussein Arnous, and the Iranian First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber, entered into a telephone dialogue where topics focused on the improvement and evolution of bilateral relations in the Arab states were discussed.

During the call, both parties analyzed the strengthening of diplomatic and cooperation ties that unite both countries, especially in the area of energy, hydrocarbons and transport. Joint projects to confront the economic siege by Western powers were also addressed.

Both diplomats also agreed to expedite the signing of contracts and commercial agreements, beneficial to both countries.

In addition, they agreed to strengthen ties for the creation of a competent market, with supply and demand, this, in order to supply the needs of the two nations.

The Syrian diplomat thanked the Iranian government and people for their help in these difficult times for both nations, "this support is engraved in the conscience of Syrian citizens," the senior official added.

For his part, the Iranian incumbent noted the importance of continuing to strengthen existing relations between the two countries and broaden their horizons, reiterating his country’s support for the Syrian people so that they can face the repercussions of the unjust siege.