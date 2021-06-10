Cuba Rejects European Parliament's Resolution on Human Rights

Spanish far-right organizations such as the Popular Party and Vox have used the European Parliament as a stage to discredit the Cuban revolution

Cuban lawmakers rejected the decision of the European Union Parliament (EUP) to pass a resolution condemning alleged human rights violations on this Caribbean island.

"Once again, the EUP has played a sad role of hostage to a small group of far-right European lawmakers who are obsessed with destroying the Cuban Revolution," they warned.

The Cuban lawmakers also thanked the support showed by solidarity groups that described the resolution as a hypocritical action since the U.S. blockade, which affects the country's social and economic development, was not addressed at all.

"Cuban medical cooperation, from which European peoples have also benefited, is a paradigm of the Revolution's foreign projection based on the principle that our Homeland is humanity," the Cuban lawmakers stressed to reject slanders over Cuban medical brigades cooperation.

From April 2019 to March 2020, the blockade has caused losses to #Cuba in the order of 5 billion 570.3 million dollars.

For the first time, the total amount of damage cuased by this policy in a single year exceeds the five billion dollar mark. #StopTheEmbargo #ItsAVirusToo pic.twitter.com/rpsOmCb0Vq — Pedro Luis Pedroso C (@PedroPedrosoC) June 7, 2021

Cubans warned that Spanish far-right organizations such as the Popular Party and Vox had transferred their political fights to the EUP floor to discredit the socialist model.

"The political motivations behind this anti-Cuban show are clear. It is promoted by EUP's Spanish lawmakers who have in common a nostalgia for the Franco Era and a vocation for a coup," Cuba diplomacy noted, adding that these lawmakers forget that the Island ceased to be a Spanish colony in 1898.

On Wednesday, the EUP Resolution was approved with 386 votes in favor, 236 against, and 59 abstentions.