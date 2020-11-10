Uruguay: Secondary School Teachers Announce a National Strike

Secondary School teachers reject budget cuts which imply a loss of 43,000 teaching hours for the 2021 school year.

The National Federation of Secondary Education Teachers of Uruguay (FENAPES) on Tuesday begun a 48-hour national strike against budget cuts promoted by the government for 2021.

FENAPES Executive Committee noted that the mobilizations will take place across the country on the first day of the strike and on November 11 a general assembly of delegates will be called.

FENAPES representatives have claimed that the budget cuts project implies a loss of 43,000 teaching hours for the 2021 school year and the elimination of Computer and Educational Technology Guidance Teachers.

The Union has also warned of serious consequences on public education, especially on study and working conditions as a result of the proposed cuts.

Several workers unions in the education sector called for a strike last month to reject the cut imposed by President Luis Lacalle's government on the National Administration of Public Education.

FENAPES has voiced concerns over the loss of public wages and private workers, pensions, and retirement benefits in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Law of Urgent Consideration which establishes the cuts was promoted by President Luis Lacalle and was approved in July.