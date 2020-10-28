Uruguay: Workers Hold a Large Mobilization Against Budget Cuts

The mobilization is also supported by educators since they are concerned about how neoliberal policies will affect the education system.

Uruguay’s national and municipal workers Wednesday took part in a mobilization against the budget cuts imposed by President Luis Lacalle's administration.

The new Budget Law will cause a reduction in public budgets, salary cuts, and the sale of state assets.

The Confederation of Organizations of State Officials (COFE) Secretary Jose Lopez said the strike aims at improving public services and establishing better working conditions.

He explained that the workers will carry out their protest actions taking health precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Ante la crisis por COVID en Uruguay el #Presupuesto

-Rebaja salarios y pasividades

-2/3 del ajuste son en salud, educación y vivienda

-crea nuevos cargos de coroneles y generales

-privilegia fiscalmente a grandes empresas y propietarios rurales#RecortanEnVos pic.twitter.com/w8eIpnnadQ — Natalia Acerenza (@NataliaAcerenza) October 28, 2020

The meme reads, "Amid Uruguay's COVID-19 crisis: two-thirds of the budget cut has to do with health, education, and housing. The new budget reduces salaries and benefits, creates new positions for colonels and generals, and gives tax privileges to large companies and rural owners."

National Federation of Secondary Education Teachers (FENAPES) Secretary Jose Olivera explained that the mobilization is fully supported by educators since they are concerned about how neoliberal policies will affect the education system.

“In 2024, the National Administration of Public Education (ANEP) and the whole educational sector will receive a smaller budget,” he warned.

The Broad Front Party (FA) explained that the new budget law is not transparent and gives the Executive branch a free hand to further cut funds without going through Congress. It also denounced that at least US$351 million will be cut from the public budget.