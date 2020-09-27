Uruguay: Broad Front Keeps Montevideo in Departmental Elections

Uruguay's center left Broad Front (Frente Amplio) party has maintained the capital Montevideo according to early projections by local media outlets and consulting firms as 84 percent of the population participated to elect representatives of the 19 departments and 125 municipalities, according to the Electoral Court.

teleSUR's correspondent Mateo Grille reported that the new departmental head of Montevideo is Carolina Cosse as the Broad Front won more than 50 percent of the votes. The polls closed at 19:30 hours.

Consulting company Cifra, the only one which conducted an exit poll, forecasts that the National Party candidate Enrique Antía will keep his seat for the third consecutive time in the Maldonado department. However, in the department of Canelones, the consulting firm said that the Broad Front won the majority of votes with the candidate Yamandú Orsi.

Al grito de ¡¡intendenta!! ¡¡Intendenta!! Carolina Cosse saluda a la militancia.

Compañeras y compañeros: nuevamente

Montevideo elige rojo, azul y blanco ����⚪ elige FA para todas y todos. pic.twitter.com/891KTMDwoC — Frente Amplio (@Frente_Amplio) September 28, 2020

"To the shout of the mayor !! Intendenta !! Carolina Cosse salutes the militancy. Companions: Once again Montevideo chooses red, blue and white, FA for everyone."

According to these results, the Broad Front won two of the most populated departments in Uruguay. The Broad Front also won the department of Salto with the candidate Andrés Lima.

Meanwhile, projections by the outlet La Diaria predict that current President Luis Lacalle Pou's party, the National Party, will win the government of Paysandú with candidate Nicolás Olivera.

Although the elections have been peaceful and the public has abided to the COVID-19 measures, reports say that a young man connected to the Broad Front in the municipality of Salinas was shot but is now said to be out of danger. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the incident.