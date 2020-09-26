Uruguay: LGBTQ Community March to Demand Rights

The community is also demanding enforcement of the Integral Law for Trans People, enacted by former president Tabare Vazquez in 2018.

Uruguay's LGBTQI community marched on Friday to demand their rights and to demand the accurate implementation of the Integral Law for Trans People.

Convoked by the Coordinator of the March for the Diversity of Uruguay, thousands of marchers gathered on El Libertador Avenue, carrying the rainbow flag and shouting out slogans like “Pride is to fight” and “The oppressive state is a rapist male.”

The pride march had a parallel event online for those who could not attend in person due to the pandemic precautionary measures. About 19 LGBTQI organizations participated in the event.

Nahia Mauri, the spokesperson for the Coordinator of the March for the Diversity of Uruguay, said that the demonstrations concluded with a reading of community achievements and goals.

Paraguay's first trial for the murder of a trans woman, Romina Vargas, has been suspended for the second time. More than 60 trans people have been murdered in the country since 1989 with no convictions to date. #justiciaparaRomina pic.twitter.com/lRuvrNoZFL — William Costa (@Will_j_costa) August 9, 2019

The drag queens, activists, and other participants rejected the Law of Urgent Consideration. Uruguayan liberal and progressive communities have said the act is retrograde and propitiates institutional violence as well as police brutality.

They also demand for the enforcement of the Integral Law for Trans People, which guarantees Trans people the right to choose their own identification despite their birth sex. Former left-wing president Tabare Vazquez enacted the regulation in October of 2018.

Uruguay does not explicitly criminalize homosexuality and non-gender-conformist identities. However, gay couples and households headed by same-sex or trans conformed couples are not eligible for all the social and legal protections available to married heterosexual couples.