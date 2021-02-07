Uruguay: Broad Front Continues To Campaign Against the "LUC"

The party kicked off a national signatures collection campaign that seeks to push for a referendum against 135 of the nearly 500 articles included in the law.

Uruguay's Broad Front (FA) President Javier Miranda on Saturday launched the national campaign to achieve over 100,000 signatures to open a referendum against the "Urgent Consideration Law" (LUC) promoted by President Luis Lacalle.

The collection of signatures started at parties, social and union organizations headquarters in December. However, tables were set up in main squares and avenues during the weekend to boost the process.

The race implies reaching 25 percent of the electoral roll, which represents around 680,000 signatures. If the goal is reached, a referendum will be called.

The Movement of Popular Participation installed 200 tables, one of which was located in Independence Square in front of the Executive branch headquarters.

The LUC was approved in July last year by a narrow majority of the ruling right-wing coalition. The FA, the Communist Party (PC), the Intersyndical Plenary of Workers-National Workers Convention (PIT-CNT), and several other opposition organizations demanded a popular consultation that was rejected due to health restrictions.

PIT-CNT and PC representatives described the new law as a "conservative and neoliberal restoration" program that conceived massive reforms in several sectors.

"The FA will never turn its back on the people, nor will it call for silence in the face of the increase in poverty, the lowering of wages and pensions, and the dismantling of social programs," Miranda stressed on the 50 anniversary of the FA on Saturday.