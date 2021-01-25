    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Colombia

Uruguay Secures COVID-19 Vaccines With Pfizer and Sinovac
  • A man wearing a face mask walks in Independence Square, Montevideo, Uruguay, Jan. 17, 2021.

    A man wearing a face mask walks in Independence Square, Montevideo, Uruguay, Jan. 17, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 25 January 2021
Opinion

A US$120 million budget was approved for a purchase that will allow the vaccination of 2,800,000 people. 

Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle announced an agreement with the U.S. pharmaceutical Pfizer-BioNTech and the Chinese company Sinovac for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines. 

RELATED: 

Uruguay's Gender Violence Courts Have No Funding

The agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech covered 2 million doses, 200,000 of which are expected to arrive in March. The deal with Sinovac included 1,750,000 doses.  

A US$120 million budget was approved for the drug purchase, which will allow the vaccination of 2,800,000 people. 

Over 1,500,000 COVID-19 vaccines were also secured through the United Nations-led initiative COVAX.

The vaccines will be first applied to health personnel, people over 75 years old, and workers of the educational system in order to resume classes with "face-to-face attendance".

Noting that there were negotiations with three other pharmaceuticals, Lacalle also informed that the vaccination would not be mandatory.

A recent report by the Honorary Scientific Advisory Group (GACH) showed that COVID-19 cases grew sharply between November and mid-December. As of Monday morning, health authorities had reported 37,633 COVID-19 cases and 376 related fatalities.

Tags

Uruguay COVID-19 Vaccines GACH Pfizer BioNTech Sinovac

People

Luis Lacalle

El Pais
by teleSUR/ eh- JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.