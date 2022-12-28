Uruguay Detects New Omicron Variant-Derived Strains

The new Omicron sublineages: XBB.1 and DL.1 are detected at low frequency.

The Ministry of Public Health of Uruguay reported today that the new Omicron sublineages of COVID-19 were detected by the Laboratory-Epidemiology Division of the Department of Public Health, noting that the predominant variant worldwide continues to be Omicron.

In this regard, the health authority said that "viruses change over time, including Sars-Cov-2," and warned that changes in the virus can influence its behavior, including how easily it spreads and the severity of the disease.

In addition, it reminded the population about "the importance of maintaining preventive measures and the recommendation to complete the vaccination according to the National Plan in force."

The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Salinas, said that the newly detected XBB.1 and DL.1 sub-lineages could be part of the increase in cases currently being experienced in the country. Salinas said this is in addition to the B.4, B.5 and Bq1 Omicron variants already in circulation.

Uruguay reported 10 deaths associated with COVID-19 last week, while active cases stood at 7 631 and 53.1 percent of cases remained in intensive care wards (ICU), with 1.7 percent in intensive care beds.

According to the latest report issued by the Ministry of Health for the 51st epidemiological week, the country recorded a cumulative total of 7 562 deaths.