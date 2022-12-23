Paraguay Reported Last Week 4 381 Cases of COVID-19

The country's health authorities have forecast an increase in the number of cases during December and January.

According to Paraguay's Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare, a total of 4 381 cases of COVID-19 were reported during the week of December 11-17, an increase of 93 percent compared to the previous year.

Of this figure, corresponding to the 50th epidemiological week, 57 percent are reinfections, representing 2 500 patients, according to the General Director of Health Surveillance, Dr. Guillermo Sequera, at the epidemiological update conference.

The Director General added that 215 are hospitalized, of whom 9 are in the ICU, while the Ministry's official report indicated that 19 infected women are pregnant and 168 are health workers.

During the reference week, 9 deaths were recorded: according to Sequera, most of them "had comorbidity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity". Dr. Sequera added that "sixty percent of those who die are not vaccinated, 35 percent have incomplete vaccination."

The General Director of Health Surveillance recommended the use of masks in enclosed spaces, frequent handwashing and consultation at the onset of symptoms.

In addition, Sequera recommended the application of booster doses four months after the last vaccine received in the population over 60 years old and with risk conditions.

Paraguay reported the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020 and so far has accumulated 785 534 and 19 661 deaths since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.