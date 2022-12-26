Costa Rica Calls for Compliance With Measures Against COVID-19

In epidemiological week 50, between December 11 and 17, a total of 5 190 COVID-19 positives were reported.

In view of the increase in the number of cases, the Costa Rican Ministry of Health reiterated today its call to comply with the health prevention measures against the disease.

The Director General of Health, Melissa Ramirez, called on the population to maintain proper handwashing and hand disinfection with alcohol gel as hygienic-sanitary measures to prevent the disease, as well as the appearance of new peaks of contagion.

In this regard, Ramirez also recommended covering the mouth with the forearm when coughing and sneezing, as well as the use of masks in enclosed spaces or in places where there are crowds of people. She also advised to avoid going out in the street in case of symptoms of respiratory diseases.

The Director General insisted on the importance of compliance with vaccination schedules in order to avoid serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Costa Rica ���� atraviesa sexta ola pandémica de COVID-19, así lo reporta el Ministerio de Salud tras un total 5190 casos, 13 fallecimientos y un promedio de 99 hospitalizaciones diarias. Datos del 11 al 17 de diciembre.



Ramirez said that the Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the behavior of COVID-19 in the country, where 5 190 new cases were reported in the 50th epidemiological week (December 11-17) according to the Health Surveillance Directorate.

The 49th epidemiological week recorded 3 984 cases, a figure that compared to the 50th week reveals the increase of 1 206 positive cases registered.

The first case was reported in Costa Rica on March 6, 2020, and so far 1 161 687 positives have been confirmed.