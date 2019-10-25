    • Live
Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina Prepare for Sunday's Elections
  • Supporters of Uruguay's presidential candidate Daniel Martinez of Frente Amplio attend his closing campaign rally ahead of Sunday's presidential election, in Montevideo, Uruguay October 23, 2019.

    Supporters of Uruguay's presidential candidate Daniel Martinez of Frente Amplio attend his closing campaign rally ahead of Sunday's presidential election, in Montevideo, Uruguay October 23, 2019. | Photo: Reuters

Published 25 October 2019
The electoral prohibition period bans any campaign-related content in the media, as well as electoral polls that could impact the voters' decision on Sunday, and involves measures guaranteeing public order on D-Day.

Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina have started the electoral prohibition period as voters are preparing for the elections of new leaders on Sunday.

In Uruguay, the period started on Thursday at midnight in accordance to the 1989 law number 16.019. 

Voters will decide whether to extend the center-left Broad Front party's popular presidential administrations to a fourth term or to turn power over to the conservative opposition.

The conservative opposition, the National Party, nominated Senator Luis Lacalle Pou as its presidential candidate. The Broad Front, led currently by incumbent President Tabaré Vázquez, inelegible to run again, nominated former Montevideo mayor Daniel Martinez.

Recent polls indicate the most likely outcome will see Martinez come in first place, but with a runoff on November 24 against Lacalle Pou expected.

In Argentina, the electoral prohibition period started on Friday at 8 p.m., local time, as announced by electoral authorities. 

As for the Colombian local and regional elections on Sunday, the electoral prohibition period started on Friday and will be extended until Monday.

Prensa Latina- Semanario centro - El Espectador - Reuters
by teleSUR / md
