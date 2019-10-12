Argentina: Largest Women Gathering Despite The Weather

City of La Plata, in the province of Buenos Aires, hosts the 34th National Women's Encounter which the organization expects to be the most massive, pending the strong thunderstorms that hit the country and forced the suspension of the inaugural act.

With the fight still for the right to abortion and also the pain for the constant femicides and other issues that affect them, the 34th National Women's Meeting took place in La Plata, capital of the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The organizers expected 200,000 people to go to the city during the three days of the meeting despite the inclement weather, which forced the first act to be suspended but will not put the rest of the program at risk, which mostly develops in enclosed spaces.

Hundreds of women from all over this southern nation and from above gathered from this Saturday until Monday in a massive act where they claimed for their rights, a space that has gained strength in these years.

In this edition the number of workshops exceeds the previous one, 87 in total plus 10 panels with topics ranging from gender inequality, violence, patriarchy, and other topics that will be several of the novelties such as Women, cyberfeminism and digital inclusion, machismo on the internet, among others.

During the three days the capital of the province of Buenos Aires will be women, with a comprehensive program that will include 90 cultural activities deployed in more than 20 city centers. Everyday issues that cross across Argentina, such as work, health, motherhood, violence, sexuality, stereotypes, will be present in the debates.

According to recent investigations, in Argentina so far this year there have been 223 cases of femicide, resulting in 148 orphaned children, one of the scourges that most affect this country.

The data is detached from the Observatory Now That Yes They See Us and warns that the figure is increasing. If a murder of a woman was reported every 32 hours a few years ago, the report shows that a case of this type is now registered every 27 hours.

For those who have died at the hands of violence, for those who are beaten by their partners and carry it in silence, for the right to decide on their bodies, women will make this encounter a common cry to claim their rights, many of them They dodged for centuries.