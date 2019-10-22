Argentina Election Candidates Make Last Few Campaign Stops

Incumbent neoliberal President Mauricio Macri is planning to formally close his campaign in Cordoba, one of the only large areas to vote for Macri in the primary elections.

The two leading candidates in Argentina’s presidential election, due to be held this Sunday, have made their last few campaign stops as the country heads to the polls at the end of the week. Progressive candidate Alberto Fernandez called out Macri’s failures on the economy, and Macri tries to convince supporters that the primary results, in which he lost heavily, can be reversed.

Fernandez visited Bahía Blanca in the past week and railed against the unemployment crisis in the country, referencing the ailing cement industry in the region. “Macri tried to tell us about how he has invested in public projects. If so, we would have to ask him why the cement plants here closed, unfortunately we have a liar as president ”

The closing of the campaign will be on Thursday in Mar del Plata. Where one of his largest rallies yet are expected.

Meanwhile, incumbent neoliberal President Mauricio Macri is planning to formally close his campaign in Cordoba, one of the only large areas to vote for Macri in the primary elections.

Macri’s most recent campaign ads include appeals to voters angry at his economic record that has produced an inflation and umeployment crisis since signing a mulitbillion deal with the IMF.

In these ads he also claims that his large loss at the primary elections can be reversed, pointing to the electoral shock in the 1983 elections.

Current polls shows Fernandez will likely romp home to victory, a recent survey showed him polling at 47.65 percent, compared to Macri with a paltry 32.08

Voters have grown increasingly angry at Macri after the economic crisis that followed his neoliberal reforms.

Figures show that 36.4 percent of the population is living below the poverty line, equivalent to 16 million citizens and that it has increased by over 8 percent in the last year alone, while 7.7 percent of them are also homeless, equivalent to 3.4 million Argentinians. Child poverty is particularly high, of those under 14, 52 percent are officially poor.