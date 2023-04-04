Colombia's Indepaz Denounces Murder Of Another Social Leader

This murder brings to 38 the number of social leaders killed in the South American country so far this year.

The Colombian Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) denounced Tuesday the murder of a social leader in the municipality of Ituango, Antioquia department.

According to Indepaz, the victim identified as Jorge Perez Lopera was a community leader and merchant who was part of the Community Action Board of the Quebrada del Medio village.

A group of armed men arrived at a public establishment where Pérez Lopera was and killed him, the institute said.

This murder brings to 1 447 the number of social leaders killed in Colombia since the signing of the Peace Accord in 2016, with 38 so far this year.

Jorge Perez Lopera. Date:03/04/23. Place: Ituango, Antioquia. Jorge Perez Lopera was a recognized community leader and businessman who was part of the Community Action Board of the village of Quebrada del Medio in the municipality of Ituango, Antioquia.

The Ombudsman's Office issued an early warning, in which it points out that the occurrence of homicides in these areas has been used as one of the main forms of social control by illegal armed groups.