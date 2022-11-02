United Nations Debates Resolution on US Blockade Against Cuba

“Cuba will not give up its fight against the blockade because it is illegal, unjust, and inhumane," President Diaz-Canel stressed.

On Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) began a two-day debate on the draft resolution entitled "Necessity of ending the economic, commercial, and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba."

The diplomatic representatives of Venezuela, Russia, China and Bolivia will intervene in today's speeches. These countries have repeatedly condemned the blockade that Washington has imposed on the Cuban people for more than 60 years.

In the morning session, the UNGA also heard statements from social and political organizations such as the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Organization for Islamic Cooperation, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and the Group of the 77 + China.

Supporting the denunciation of the injustice against the Cubans, statements were also heard from the Central American Integration System (SILAC), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

On Wednesday, Mexico, Argentina, and Honduras also asked the United States to lift the blockade against Cuba, highlighting that Washington's foreign policy towards the Caribbean nation is not only economically harmful but also immoral.

“Cuba will not give up its fight against the blockade because it is illegal, unjust, and inhumane. It also constitutes a shame for the world and threatens the development of Cuba. It also goes against the spirit encouraging the United Nations charter," President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

On thirteen previous occasions, Cuba has presented the resolution, which has been overwhelmingly approved by the UN countries. The U.S., however, keeps its arbitrary policy. As a result, during its first 14 months, President Joe Biden's administration has caused US$6.3 billion in losses to the Cuban people.

