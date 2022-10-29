U.S. AAAS and Cuban Academy of Sciences Renew Cooperation Ties

The American Association for the Advancement of Science of the United States and the Cuban Academy of Sciences renew their cooperation ties.

Between October 27 and 29, representatives of the Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC) and the American Association for the Advancement of Science of the United States (AAAS) met in Havana with the main objective of reactivating the links between both organizations, initiated in 1997.

The Cuban delegation was headed by Dr. Luis Velázquez Pérez, president of the ACC, and the U.S. representation was co-led by Dr. Sudip Parikh, AAAS Chief Executive Officer and Executive Publisher of the Science family of journals, and Dr. Gilda Barabino, AAAS President and President of Olin College of Engineering.

Dr. Luis Velázquez Pérez, president of the ACC, and Dr. Sudip Parikh, AAAS Chief Executive Officer and Executive Publisher of the Science family of journals.

As a result of the meeting, the parties proceeded to update the Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation signed in 2014.

The new Memorandum calls for joint work between the ACC and AAAS in identifying actions that contribute to advancing issues such as environmental conservation, ocean and marine studies, health, public policy on science and other issues of mutual interest.