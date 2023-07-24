Unicef: Conflict in Sudan Represents High Risks to Children

The destruction and looting of vital supplies and facilities have left at least 690,000 children exposed to severe malnutrition.

A report released by UNICEF on Monday points to a staggering 2,500 grave violations of children's rights as Sudan marks 100 days of conflict.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that no less than 435 children have been killed since the outbreak of the war in Sudan, at a rate of more than one child dying every hour, while more than two thousand others have been injured.

The report added that “movement is still restricted due to the security situation and barriers. It said that these are major obstacles to providing assistance to people in dire need, and this also poses a threat to aid workers.”

It's been 100 days of conflict in #Sudan & #UNICEF has received reports of a staggering 2,500 severe violations of children’s rights; an average of at least one an hour. And these are just the reported numbers. Read more on the current situation https://t.co/mo3q8VfxJb — UNICEF Aotearoa (@UNICEFNZ) July 24, 2023

According to the report, 1.7 million children are at risk of a lack of critical immunizations, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.

“The magnitude of the impact of the ongoing conflict on children over the past 100 days is almost beyond comprehension,” said UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban, who is currently in Sudan.

“Without safe and unhindered access for humanitarian workers and life-saving supplies, along with urgently needed additional funding, the futures of millions of children will remain in limbo,” the official added.