Sudan Willing To Work With All Parties to End Conflict

On Thursday, the Sudanese government expressed keenness to work with all parties on finding solutions to end the conflict in Sudan.

"The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) are ready to stop military operations immediately if the rebel militia commits to stopping attacks on civilian homes, neighborhoods and government facilities, as well as looting," Sudan's Sovereign Council said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Sudanese government welcomed the outcomes of the Sudan Neighboring Countries Summit held earlier in the day in Egypt's capital Cairo.

Moreover, it also stressed the need to initiate a political dialogue as soon as the violence stops in order to form a civilian government during a transitional period.

On Thursday, a summit was held in Cairo to discuss solutions to end the ongoing conflict in Sudan. The leaders from Sudan's neighboring countries, including Egypt, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Chad, Eritrea, Central African Republic and Libya, as well as officials of the Arab League and African Union Commission, attended the meeting.

In a final communiqué, it is stated that the summit participants rejected foreign intervention in Sudan's conflict and urged immediate and comprehensive talks between Sudan's rival factions.

According to official reports, a ministerial mechanism will be formed to formulate an executive action plan to end the fight in Sudan and its first meeting will take place in Chad.

Official data show that Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15, which have so far left over 3,000 people killed and 6,000 others injured.