Bank of Sudan Will Carry Out Borrowing Operations

The representative of the Ministry of Finance said that "dealing with this situation requires a new way of thinking and reconciling the situation individually before collectively, until the crisis is resolved."

According to the government official, the Bank of Sudan committed itself to borrowing operations to pay the salaries of the regular forces and the war needs. He said its liquidity position does not allow it to grant more debt.

A senior official at the Ministry of Finance acknowledged the existence of financial and technical problems that prevented the payment of salaries to state employee workers due to banking system problems and the scarcity of liquidity.

The Director General of Financial and Administrative Affairs at the Ministry of Finance said, in an intervention on a WhatsApp group that includes several employees of the ministry, that the current problems have negatively affected economic activity. He explained that the public treasury has lost more than 90% of its revenues in Khartoum.

He pointed out that the revenues received are very scare and are disbursed according to the directives of the Supreme Emergency Committee, which are limited to paying the salaries of the stationed regular forces in addition to stockpiling foodstuffs for them.

This is in addition to providing medicines and treatments for patients, especially life-saving medicines such as dialysis consumables, cancer doses, and medicines for heart patients. This also involves saving on the costs of loading, storing, and transporting relief materials, medicines, and medical supplies. The priorities also include providing spare parts, maintenance, and drinking water purification materials in Khartoum stations and the main other cities.

�� The Central Bank of Sudan has declared the resumption of banking activities and the functionality of all technical systems in all branches throughout the country. Their aim is to restore the banking system to its pre-war operational state.#Sudan #News pic.twitter.com/lo2qDW1Eei — Abdallah Hussain (@ABDALLAH_HSS) July 7, 2023

The official said that government agencies and companies are self-financing units, and usually their salaries are paid from their own resources.

He added, "Despite that, they were instructed to pay advances on salaries at a rate of 60% to employees and 100% to workers because they continue to work in their branches in the states."

"In addition to encouraging them to increase the collections' effort to provide financial resources for the public treasury, to contribute to spending on the priorities identified by the Supreme Emergency Committee," said the government official.

He pointed out that efforts are continuing to address the salary issue, and a number of meetings were held in this regard under the chairmanship of the Minister and the Undersecretary. The Governor of the Bank of Sudan and colleagues assigned to work in Port Sudan took part in the meetings. According to him, the issue was discussed in the framework of the meetings of the Council of Ministers and the Supreme Committee for Emergency.

The government official considered what happened in the country a catastrophe and systematic destruction, especially of the economic and service units, which affected all segments of the Sudanese people, especially the daily workers and the vulnerable segments.

He said that "dealing with this situation requires a new way of thinking and reconciling the situation individually before collectively, until the crisis is resolved."

He pointed out that the Minister of Finance asked his employees to provide him with ideas for Sudan after the end of the crisis.