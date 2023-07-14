China Urges the Cessation of Hostilities in Sudan

"China hopes that the United Nations and international partners will support the efforts of regional organizations and cooperate with them..."

On Thursday, n Cairo summit, a Chinese envoy called on the warring parties in Sudan to cease hostilities Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said that the armed conflict in Sudan has carried on for three months, noting that fighting has continued despite the two parties having reached multiple temporary truces.

According to Dai, China hopes that all parties in Sudan will prioritize peace and the well-being of its people, seek dialogue and cease hostilities to avoid a greater humanitarian crisis.

Moreover, Dai also stated that China supports the efforts of regional organizations and countries to promote peace talks.

"China hopes that the United Nations and international partners will support the efforts of regional organizations and cooperate with them. We encourage the regional organizations to strengthen coordination with all parties in Sudan and form synergy to promote an early de-escalation of the situation and avoid greater spillover effects," Dai said.

In Cairo summit, Sudan's neighboring countries voice rejection of foreign intervention in conflict-ridden Sudan, urging talks between rival factions whose clashes have triggered regional humanitarian crisis https://t.co/lOTW2MHLQg pic.twitter.com/wqfifoNoXq — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 13, 2023

According to official reports, the humanitarian situation in Sudan's Darfur region has recently deteriorated. Dai has noted that the Darfur issue has a long history and involves complex factors such as intercommunal clashes, resource competition and external interference.

Official statements show that China believes that the top priority right now is to encourage all parties to enforce the Juba Peace Agreement and assist the Sudanese authorities in fulfilling their duty to safeguard civilians.

According to Dai, China “calls on all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law, fulfill their responsibility to protect civilians, curb violence and ensure unimpeded humanitarian assistance in Darfur.”