Putin said that Russia's goal in Ukraine with its special military operation remains the same: to liberate the entire territory of the two Donbass republics.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements came amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive. Russia will do everything possible to prevent a "negative turn of events," but will respond more seriously if Ukraine continues with it.

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan, Putin said that "the main goal is the liberation of the entire territory of Donbass. This work continues, despite the counter-attack attempts of the Ukrainian army."

Ukraine's attacks against "nuclear facilities, nuclear power plants" on Russian territory was an issue mentioned by Putin, who said Russia will do "everything possible to prevent any negative turn of events."

However, the Russian leader said, "We will retaliate if they do not understand that such methods are unacceptable, they are no different from terrorism."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that during the missions of the special operation to protect Donbass, Russia does not fight with the entire army, but only with the contracted side, he said on Sept. 16 after the Samarkand summit.

Putin referred to the set of security guarantees and conditions worked out by Russia and Ukraine in March at the Istanbul talks aimed at ending the conflict.

At that time, Ukraine withdrew from the table, now it is presenting its "Kiev Security Compact." The draft document released by the Ukrainian president's office this week provides neither for Kiev's renunciation of NATO membership, for a neutral status for Ukraine, nor for Russia's participation as a security guarantor.

Putin said that Russia's special military operation in Ukraine came about as a result of some Western countries deciding to use Ukraine as a means to achieve the West's long-planned intention to split Russia.