Iran and Donetsk Sign Agreement To Strengthen Trade Relations

The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) signed an agreement with Iran, according to which the latter will provide construction materials, fruits and vegetables.

Iran and Donetsk People's Republic have signed a trade agreement which was initialed between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Trade House of Iran and will promote the development of bilateral trade and economic relations, reported the Donetsk President Denis Pushilin.

"At the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Donetsk People's Republic Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Farnoush Trade, an Iranian Commercial House, signed an agreement that will promote the development of trade and economic relations between our Republic and the Islamic Republic of Iran," Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The Donetsk People's Republic has a new partner today, despite any obstacles, our international economic relations are expanding," he added.

Iran intends to supply construction materials, horticultural products to Donetsk which, in turn, plans to export rolled metals, cast iron, fertilizers, steel products, coal mining equipment, as well as working materials equipment in mines.

In a different context, Pushilin has also announced at SPIEF that the DPR can supply products to Syria through the port of Mariupol most notably grain.

“Taking into account the fact that the liberated seaport of Mariupol has already begun operation, the task is simplified in terms of the logistics component”, said Pushilin.

On Thursday, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad received a joint delegation from the Russian Federation and the Donetsk People's Republic today, led by Deputy Dmitry Sablin, the Russian side's representative in the Syrian-Russian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, and Donetsk Foreign Minister Natalia Nikonorova.