Ukrainian Forces Shell Civilian Targets in Donetsk

They targeted the theater where the funeral of Colonel Olga Kachura, a woman who led the artillery rocket division of the Donetsk militia, was to be held.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces bombed the Opera and Ballet Theater and the Donbass Palace hotel in downtown Donetsk, leaving a preliminary toll of five civilians dead and six others injured.

The funeral of Colonel Olga Kachura, leader of the artillery rocket division of the militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), who died in combat, was planned to be held in this theater.

Although the anti-aircraft defense system was activated, it could not prevent at least two projectiles from hitting that cultural facility, according to Russian outlets.

DPR chief Denis Pushilin awarded Kachura the posthumous title of Hero of the Donetsk People's Republic. She was also made an honorary citizen of Gorlovka.

Donetsk lost a living legend��



A loved, brave and wise woman who stood at the origins of DPR.

Commander of the Artillery Rocket Division of the Armed Forces of the DPR, Olga Kachura better known as "Korsa".



Bright and eternal memory of our heroine.

Rest in Peace ���� pic.twitter.com/5ua0XGtHPP — Maya (@MayaSashenka) August 3, 2022

Olga Kachura, who was born in Donetsk and was popularly known as "Korsa", joined the resistance forces against Ukraine in 2014. Since then she has remained in combat and has risen to higher and higher command positions.

"Korsa is gone.A brave warrior... a sweet and sympathetic woman, but many men could envy her steel character, stamina, and courage... Glory to the true heroes," tweeted Josep Bastardas, a Catalan citizen.

On Thursday, the journalists staying at the Donbass Palace hotel had to be evacuated to the basement of the building. Later, Donetsk representatives at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination confirmed the number of dead and wounded during the Ukrainian attack.