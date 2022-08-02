On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the war crimes committed during the armed conflict in Ukraine are the U.S. administration's responsibility.

According to the statement issued Tuesday, by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the U.S. is liable for all war crimes committed by Kiev's military since the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. The announcement came in light of the revelations made by the top Ukrainian spy, where he said that d that Kiev consults with Washington before using US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and that Washington actually has veto power over decision-making.

“All this irrefutably proves that Washington, contrary to the statements of the White House and the Pentagon, is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine. It is the Biden administration that is directly responsible for all the Kiev-approved missile attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure in the settlements across Donbass and other regions that caused mass civilian casualties,” said Igor Konashenkov, Defense Ministry spokesman.

The Russian MoD said that Kiev's military has been using U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems to target installations without having a legitimate military target. The ministry said that proof of this is the recent attack performed on a penal colony in Elenovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. The facilities housed Ukrainian POWs. The report indicated that at least 50 prisoners died and another 73 were injured because of the attack.

"The Biden administration, together with Zelensky, bears political, criminal, and moral responsibility for the massacre in Elenovka and other war crimes in Ukraine," said the Russian spokesman. The interview with the Ukrainian senior intelligence official, Major General Vadim Skibitsky, confirmed that Kiev's troops were getting feedback from Washington and London before launching HIMARS rockets.

��#Zakharova: We urge the international community to provide a principled and objective assessment of the Ukrainian nationalists’ crime in Elenovka.



Last February 24, the Russian administration announced the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, which aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. The Kremlin cited Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, which were supposed to guarantee the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within Ukraine.

In February as well, the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, signed the recognition of the Donbass republics as independent states, calling on the Ukrainian government to assume a neutral state, committing itself not to join any Western military bloc.