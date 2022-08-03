Ukraine Needs to Export 50 Mln Tons of Grain in 2022-2023

Ukraine needs to export some 50 million tons of grain in the 2022-2023 marketing year amid the need to store last year's crops and grain from the new harvest, an industry body said on Wednesday.

Ukraine is set to harvest 55-60 million tons of cereals and oilseeds this year, with domestic demand projected to be 20 million tons, the Ukrainian Agri Council said in a statement.

The statement said that Ukrainian farmers have already reaped some 12 million tons of cereals this year from 30 percent of the planted areas.



Currently, Ukraine has 18-20 million tons of grain in its silos from last year's harvest, according to the Ukrainian government.



On July 22, Ukraine and Russia separately signed a deal with Türkiye and the United Nations in Istanbul to resume grain shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets via the Black Sea.



In the 2021-2022 marketing year, Ukraine earned 22.2 billion U.S. dollars from exporting 61.52 million tons of cereals and oilseeds between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, the state-run Ukrinform news agency reported in early July.