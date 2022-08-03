Russia Remains Open to Peace Talks With Ukraine, Peskov Confirms

The Russian conditions for the cessation of the special military campaign are well known and were agreed upon by the negotiators of both parties in Istanbul.

On Wednesday, the Russian Presidency spokesperson Dmitri Peskov stated that his country is willing to negotiate a solution to the conflict in Ukraine, but only if certain conditions are met.

"It is so, Russia is ready for a negotiated solution under its conditions," Peskov said in response to a question about a statement made by former German chancellor Gerhard Schroder during an interview with the weekly Stern.

"The good news is that the Kremlin wants a negotiated solution," Schroder said in an interview in which he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week.

Peskov pointed out that the conditions for the cessation of the Russian special military campaign are well known and were agreed upon by the negotiators of both parties in Istanbul, Türkiye, in March.



Schroeder said that Merkel and Steinmeier made a "wise decision" at the NATO summit in 2008 to prevent Ukraine from joining the alliance

"After that the Ukrainian side rejected the consensus and abandoned the path of negotiations," the Kremlin spokesperson said.

Responding to a question about whether Schroder could mediate between Russia and Ukraine, Peskov assured that the German politician had not expressed such a wish.

Currently, Schroder is heavily questioned by the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) due to his links with Putin. The former foreign affairs minister, however, defends these ties because he considers that there is no reason to break them.