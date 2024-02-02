Russia Detects Patriot Missile Fragments at Il-76 Crash Site

On Jan. 24, Ukraine launched two missiles at a Russian aircraft, killing all 74 people on board.

On Thursday, Russian investigators said that fragments of the MIM-104A anti-aircraft guided missile of the U.S. Patriot air defense system were detected at the crash site of the Il-76 transport aircraft.

"According to the conclusions made during the investigation, fragments seized from the crash site... are design elements of the MIM-104A anti-aircraft guided missile of the U.S. Patriot complex," the investigative committee said.

A total of 116 fragments of two anti-aircraft missiles with inscriptions in English were found near the crash site of the plane. The probe also discovered at the crash site body fragments and some partially preserved personal documents.

"Markings found on the seized fragments include: “Raytheon”, “Confidential classified by Patriot Security Classification Guide Dated: 9/22/83," Sputnik reported.

⚡️ Ukrainian forces used an MIM-104A anti-aircraft guided missile fired from a Patriot missile system to shoot down the Il-76 plane near Belgorod - Russian Investigative Committee



⚡️ In the area of the plane crash, 116 fragments of two anti-aircraft missiles with inscriptions in… pic.twitter.com/ARlwXINHZn — War Reports (@cheguwera) February 1, 2024

"It was established that traces of the explosive hexogen with impurities of up to 10 percent octogen were found in washouts from the objects, which is typical for foreign-made explosives," it added.

Genetic tests have confirmed that the body fragments belonged to the 65 Ukrainian military personnel, six crew members, and three military police officers who died as a result of the crash.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow has openly called for an international investigation into the incident. However, the West seems to be disinterested.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Jan. 24 that Ukraine had launched two missiles at a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft, killing all 74 people on board.