NATO's Steadfast Defender 2024 Drills Target Russia: Peskov

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said his country is well aware that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is conducting its large-scale "Steadfast Defender 2024" drills to counter Russia.

"The exercises are quite unprecedented," Peskov said, adding that NATO is not trying to hide the fact that the exercises are postured against Russia.

"Actually, we have never worn rose-colored glasses. We know what NATO's military infrastructure is," he stated.

On Wednesday, NATO kicked off the Steadfast Defender 2024 drills, its largest military drills in decades, which will take place in several locations, with associated exercises running until May 31.

▪️Russian diplomat Aleksandar Gruško explains that "Steadfast defender 2024" will be held at a time of military psychosis that is artificially fueled and at a time when Europeans are being… pic.twitter.com/XBu3IycEbK — S p r i n t e r (@Sprinter99800) January 21, 2024

"It will show that the Alliance can conduct and sustain complex multi-domain operations over several months, across thousands of kilometers, from the High North to Central and Eastern Europe, and in any conditions," NATO noted.

President Vladimir Putin traveled to Kaliningrad, a Russian territory wedged between Poland and Lithuania, shortly after the start of NATO military exercises. His visit responds to Student Day and includes a meeting with the students of the Immanuel Kant State University.

Peskov said that the Russian leader's trip does not seek to convey a "message" to NATO. He assured that all measures were taken to ensure Putin's safety during the flight of his plane.