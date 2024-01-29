Russian President Putin To Seek Re-Election in March

Latest polls show that his campaign starts with the support of 80 percent of Russian citizens.

On Monday, Ella Pamfilova, the chairwoman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), announced that Vladimir Putin registered as a candidate for the 2024 presidential elections.

The Russian leader thus becomes the fourth candidate registered for the presidential elections, which will take place from March 15 to 17.

Previously, the CEC registered representatives of three parliamentary parties: Leonid Slutsky (Liberal Democratic Party of Russia), Vladislav Davankov (New People), and Nikolai Jaritonov (Communist Party).

"Our candidate is registered. We have started an active electoral propaganda campaign," said a spokesperson of the political group supporting Putin, who aspires to serve a fifth six-year term at the head of the Kremlin.

This possibility arises thanks to reforms to the Constitution, which will allow the Russian leader to run again as a candidate in the 2030 presidential elections.

At 71 years of age, Putin will participate in an electoral campaign at the beginning of which 80 percent of Russian citizens approve of his performance as president. In the 2018 elections, the Russian leader won the presidency with over 76 percent of the vote.

To register a presidential candidacy, Russian politicians need to collect 300,000 signatures of citizen support. Putin's campaign team reported days ago that the Russian leader had submitted over two million signatures to the electoral authorities.