Ukraine's ruling party has suggested a new document containing guarantees from the United States, Turkey and Ukraine's neighbors, including Russia, to substitute the 1994 Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances.

The ruling political party, Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People), said that the new proposal for security guarantees would implicate Russian recognition of Ukrainian statehood. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that it has no place at this moment, given the current situation in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov commented on Monday regarding the need for Kiev to recognize Crimea's status as part of Russia and the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he would be willing to discuss to reach a compromise on these issues.

According to the party's statement, it will be necessary to guarantee peace in Ukraine, so its armed forces will continue to fight the enemy. In this regard, the party noted that it would be essential for Russia to guarantee Ukraine's sovereignty. In return, Ukraine joining NATO would be removed as a possibility, for the time being, the party said.

The statement also expressed that what matters is to ensure the security of Ukraine. As long as the U.S.-led alliance is not ready to accept the country as a member, it is crucial to bring about a formal agreement that will provide specific political, economic and military steps of the guarantor states concerning Ukraine's security.

To stop Russia’s attacks, #Ukraine’s ruling party proposes a new deal, after President Zelebsky had said he was ready for a dialogue with #Russia: “We can discuss a compromise,” he said https://t.co/itcgQJCHHG — Anna Nemtsova (@annanemtsova) March 8, 2022

Such statement from the Sluha Narodu party follows remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to U.S. media expressing his willingness to engage in conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Crimea and the Donbass region.



Sluha Narodu refused the comments made by Russian spokesman Dmitri Peskov on Monday regarding the need for Kiev to recognize Crimea's status as part of Russia and the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

The party said that ultimatums are unacceptable, stressing that Ukraine's territorial integrity is non-negotiable. Ukraine is Donetsk, Lugansk and Crimea, emphasized the party, who continued to call for a total embargo against Russian oil and gas in Europe.