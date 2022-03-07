Hungary Forbids Supplying Weapons to Ukraine

To prevent the country from getting involved in the ongoing conflict in the European continent, Hungary has banned arms supply to Ukraine.

Viktor Orban, Hungary's Prime Minister, signed a decree forbidding weapons supply to Ukraine, with an eye towards the defense of the country's safety.

On Monday, the prime minister pointed out that it was necessary to make this decision amidst increasingly closer military actions to Hungarian territory. Declaring the supply of arms illegal, the order bans the transportation of weapons from Hungary to Ukrainian territory, the minister noted.

In this connection, Peter Szijjarto, the country's Foreign Minister, said on Sunday that the government's priority was to prevent Hungary from getting involved in the conflict. He stated that the country would refrain from sending troops or weaponry to Ukraine and also would prohibit the transfer of lethal weapons within Hungarian territory.



However, the decree allows NATO forces to be stationed in Hungary. It also permits the transport of weapons shipments through the country's territory to other NATO members.

Hungary has prohibited supplying Ukraine with weapons through its territory, but authorized the transit of NATO troops to other alliance states, in addition to deploying them in the Hungarian west, according to Viktor Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister.https://t.co/kaYX0jjaNt — Filomena Rocha (@Filomen03258997) March 7, 2022

In the face of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine last February 24, Hungary adopted a different position from that of many Western nations. The country condemned the Kremlin only two days after Russia launched its special operation.

In this regard, Janos Ader, President of Hungary, said that his country shared the position of the European Union (EU) and NATO, expressing its support to EU sanctions against Moscow.

Regarding the difficult scenario people in Eastern Europe are currently facing, Viktor Orban called to support those Ukraine refugees heading to Hungary to flee the conflict. He remarked that Hungary will receive everyone fleeing Ukraine.