Putin and Erdoğan Discuss Military Operation in Ukraine

The Russian leader stressed that Russia is ready for dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities and foreign partners in order to resolve the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in which he assured that Moscow would suspend the military operation in Ukraine only in case Kiev ceases hostilities and complies with the demands.

In the telephone exchange, Putin criticized the Ukrainian side that has delayed direct negotiations to regroup its forces, according to the Kremlin press service.

The Russian leader stressed that Russia is ready for dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities and foreign partners in order to resolve the conflict.

"Vladimir Putin briefed (his Turkish counterpart) on the course of the special military operation to defend Donbas, described the fundamental approaches and assessments in this context, also explained in detail the main objectives and set tasks," the report noted.

In the conversation, Putin noted that "the Russian armed forces are doing everything possible to save lives and ensure the safety of civilians, moreover they inflict only precise attacks exclusively on the military infrastructure."

In this context, the Russian head of state assured that the Ukrainian nationalists continue with the intensive shelling of Donbas and the use of Ukrainian towns and villages as a "human shield of civilians, including foreigners, taken hostage".

#Turkish President #TayyipErdogan has spoken by #telephone with Russian President #VladimirPutin reports the Russian news agency RIA. Theme was the war in Ukraine.Turkey has offered to host talks between Ukraine and Russia and has called for an immediate halt to the campaigns���� pic.twitter.com/1yNwfgUoJN — Ukraineinpictures (@UkrainePicture) March 6, 2022

Both leaders "expressed hope that during the next planned round of negotiations, Ukrainian representatives will show a more constructive approach that fully takes into account the emerging realities."

In addition, the presidents of Russia and Turkey noted the importance of maintaining contacts between the diplomatic and military departments of the two countries.

"Vladimir Putin confirmed the readiness of the Russian side to provide all necessary assistance for the safe evacuation of Turkish citizens from the areas of hostilities," the report said.

Putin and Erdoğan have "emphasized mutual readiness to continue mutually beneficial Russian-Turkish trade and economic cooperation," the Kremlin noted.