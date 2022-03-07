Ukraine-Russia Finish Third Round of Talks

Brest, a city in Belarus, hosted Russian and Ukrainian diplomats on Monday for the third round of peace talks, intended to release the current tension in Europe. The session lasted almost three hours, and the Ukrainian diplomats confirmed the humanitarian corridors would start to operate on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation, said to reporters that Russia expected to sign agreements reached upon in principle but said this did not occur. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian part took the package of documents issued by the Russian counterpart for further study. "I will speak frankly. Our expectations from the negotiations did not materialize, but we hope that next time we will be able to take more substantial steps forward. The talks will continue," Medinsky stated.

The Ukrainian representative, Mikhail Podolyak, disclosed that a series of progress has been made during the talks respecting the need to improve the logistics of humanitarian corridors."The third round of negotiations has ended. There is small positive [developments] in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors...Intensive consultations have continued on the basic political block of the regulations, along with a ceasefire and security guarantees," wrote on his Telegram Channel Podolyak, who serves as an advisor to the office of the Ukrainian president.

Podolyak noted that "regarding the political track, which includes a ceasefire, truce and an end to hostilities in general, intensive consultations will continue; today there are no results which significantly improve the situation, but nevertheless I emphasize once again that talks will continue." Leonid Slutsky, member of the Russian delegation, expressed his expectations of further "difficult and consistent" work, pointing out that the fourth round of talks will take place.

"Negotiations will be continued quickly. We will not entertain the illusion that the final result will be reached at the next stage or the stage afterward. This will be difficult and consistent work. We will not entertain hopes that our colleagues will immediately take a position close to ours and seamlessly carry it out," noted Slutsky.

On Monday morning, the Russian government ordered a ceasefire and issued humanitarian corridors for civilians wishing to leave cities such as Kiev, Mariupol, Kharkov, and Sumy. During the day, the MoD has accused the Ukrainian part of failing to fulfill the conditions promised to refer to the corridors.