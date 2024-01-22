Uganda: 3rd South Summit for Global Financial System Reform

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, also the incoming chair of the G77, stated that the group must remain steadfast in demanding that their countries get fair treatment in the global financial system.

On Sunday, the 3rd South Summit opened in Uganda with the leaders of the Global South calling for a reform of the global financial system, which they said is unjust to the developing countries.

The two-day meeting is held under the theme "Leaving No One Behind" and is expected to bring a new dynamic to the cooperation among its 134 member states. The South Summit is the supreme decision-making body of the Group of 77 (G77), which was established in June 1964.

Salvador Valdes Mesa, vice president of Cuba and the outgoing chair of the G77, said the forum conveys at a time when developing nations are facing complex challenges in global affairs.

Mesa urged member states to remain united and have a collective response to the current unfair global economic order.

Developing countries must lead efforts to reform outdated multilateral institutions and frameworks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China on Sundayhttps://t.co/FSZmLZt85s — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) January 22, 2024

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, also the incoming chair of the G77, stated that the group must remain steadfast in demanding that their countries get fair treatment in the global financial system.

Museveni said international lending institutions like the World Bank and International Monetary Fund must revise their lending terms to developing countries without imposing conditions on them.

"We support the urgent reform of the international financial architecture to ensure that it is fit for purpose to respond to the financing needs of developing countries," Museveni said.

"In our view, the international financial institutions and multilateral development banks must support the national priorities of developing countries without any conditionalities that infringe on these countries' sovereignty," he added.