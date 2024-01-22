G77+China Summit to Deepen South-South Cooperation: Uganda

The meeting of the Group of 77 and China takes place under the theme "Leaving No One Behind".

On Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister John Mulimba said that Uganda will use the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit and the Group of 77+China Summit to promote South-South cooperation and solidarity among member states.

These summits will provide a unique opportunity for Uganda to be at the center of global affairs as well as support and promote the interests of developing countries.

"The vision for Uganda will be a stronger and united NAM that contributes to a better and stronger world for all," the Ugandan diplomat said, mentioning that the theme for the NAM Summit will be "Deepening Cooperation For Shared Global Affluence," while the G77+China Summit will be held under the theme "Leaving No One Behind."

Mulimba also pointed out the choice of the two themes was based on the fact that some issues had emerged worldwide, which require the engagement of group members.

En representación del Presidente @NicolasMaduro, hemos intercambiado un saludo fraterno y un abrazo con el Canciller de Colombia, @AlvaroLeyva, durante nuestra reunión en la Tercera Cumbre del G77+China. Es gratificante observar el significativo avance en la reconstrucción de los… pic.twitter.com/C1HzV6IfUt — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) January 21, 2024

The text reads, "On behalf of President Nicolas Maduro, we have exchanged a fraternal greeting and a hug with Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva, during our meeting at the Third G77+China Summit. It is gratifying to observe the significant progress in rebuilding friendship ties and bilateral relations between our countries, which has resulted in tangible benefits for our peoples. Today we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening this unity."

"The history of human development has been characterized by inequality, threats of nature to humans in different forms, and threats of humans against other human beings at the time of independence for NAM members. Global affluence and prosperity was concentrated in only a few countries," Mulimba said.

"Sometimes the growth and economic transformation of some countries is perceived as a threat to others due to competition instead of embracing such progress for the greater potential," he added, noting that many developed countries under NAM were merely encouraging developing countries to only sell to them raw materials instead of helping them to add value to their products.

At the end of the two summits, Uganda will assume the chairmanship of both the NAM and G77+China, Mulimba recalled.