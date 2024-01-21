Start in Uganda Third G-77+China Summit

Also this day Cuba handed over the pro tempore presidency of the Group of 77 (G77) and China to the president of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.

With the presence of dignitaries and representatives of more than 70 countries, the third South Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of 77 and China was inaugurated this Sunday in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, with the aim of giving new impetus to South-South cooperationand to establish the position of its members on international crises.

On their arrival in Kampala, participants at the G77 + China summit will meet at the Speke Convention Centre in the south of the Ugandan capital, where the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (Mnoal) closed on the eve.

Also this day Cuba handed over the pro tempore presidency of the Group of 77 (G77) and China to the president of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, at the opening of the III Southern Summit of that bloc of countries in Kampala.

The President @KagutaMuseveni addressing the Group of 77 and China summit in @spekeresort after being entrusted with chairing the Group 77 and China for 2024.#G77ChinaSummitUg24 pic.twitter.com/qMpm2xciia — G77 + China Summit 2024 (@G77summit_Ug) January 21, 2024

"It has been a source of pride and honour for Cuba to preside for the first time over the G77 and China," said Cuba’s vice president, Salvador Valdés Mesa, during his inaugural speech at the summit.

"Africa deserves all our respect and accompaniment on the road to development, for which I greet its leaders with special affection. I recognize, in particular, the leadership of President Yaweri Museveni, as a promoter of peace and stability in Africa and internationally," said the Cuban representant.

The Kampala summit is being held at a time when, faced with international crises such as the situation in the Gaza Strip and the Russian conflict in Ukraine, many countries in the global south demand a greater voice in international organizations, including the UN Security Council.

The G77 + China is a coalition of nations that aims to promote collective economic interests and enhance joint bargaining power on important international economic issues.