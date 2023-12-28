Uganda: Govt Says Military Killed ADF Rebels, Recent Attacks

The report comes a day after ADF rebels attacked and killed three civilians, including two children, in Kamwenge.

On Wednesday, the Ugandan army claimed to have killed a senior Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) leader responsible for the recent deadly attacks in the western district of Kamwenge.

Col. Deo Akiiki, Uganda's military spokesperson, identified the dead cell leader as Musa Kamusi in a recorded statement.

"Our troops hunting down ADF elements in Kibale National Park managed to kill one of the ADF leaders who have been terrorizing civilians in Kamwenge," Akiiki said.

"One PK gun was found on him and one AK-47 gun with several rounds of ammunition were recovered," he added.

UPDATE: UPDF confirms the killing of an ADF Commander in Kamwenge. The Deputy Mountain Division Commander Brig. Gen. Steven Mugerwa says Kamusi who was put out of action at Nyabitusi near Kibaale National Park was a top ADF Commander.



📷: Courtesy #Radio7UG pic.twitter.com/8PWP770dRi — Radio 7 Uganda (@Radio7Uganda) December 28, 2023

Last week, the same rebels killed 10 people in the same district. The army has kicked off the process of recruiting local defense units' personnel to reinforce security in the area.

"Our forces are continuing to hunt down the ADF rebels who killed people in Kamwenge so that they are wiped out and other civilians can live in peace," Akiiki said.