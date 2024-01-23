US Carries Out Major Strikes Against Houthis in Yemen

The U.S. named the strikes "Operation Poseidon Archer," suggesting that they might become more organized and last for a longer period of time.

The Central Command (CETCOM) confirmed that the U.S.-led coalition forces launched new strikes on targets of the Ansar Allah movement (Houthi) on Monday.

The latest strikes, carried out at about 11:59 p.m. Sanaa time, were aimed at 8 targets in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, the CETCOM said, adding that Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands provided support for the strikes.

"The targets included missile systems and launchers, air defense systems, radars, and deeply buried weapons storage facilities," it stated.

Acting unilaterally or in concert with its allies and partners, the U.S. military has launched eight rounds of strikes against Houthi targets since Jan. 12.

The US is designating the Houthis as a terrorist group for what amounts to disrupting genocide.



The Houthis have targeted ships headed to Israel, citing their obligations to the UN Genocide Convention.



BT's @KeiPritsker explains the hypocrisy behind the US decision and asks the…

These moves were intended to degrade the Houthis' capability to continue their attacks on commercial and naval vessels sailing in the Red Sea, Bab-Al-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden, the CETCOM said.

Earlier in the day, U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed Houthi attacks against merchant and naval vessels transiting the Red Sea over the phone.

"They reiterated their commitment to freedom of navigation, international commerce, and defending mariners from illegal and unjustifiable attacks," the White House informed.