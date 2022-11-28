US: Weekly Flu Hospitalizations Hit Record High Since 2010

A total of 11 200 patients hospitalized with flu during the last week in the U.S. exceeds the hospitalization rate for the same period since 2010.

These data were released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which warned that seasonal flu activity is high across the country.

CDC reported a total of 12 pediatric flu deaths so far this season. In the week ending November 19, 5 flu-associated pediatric deaths were reported.

There have been at least 6.2 million influenza illnesses, 53 000 hospitalizations and 2 900 deaths from influenza so far this season. Influenza A (H3N2) has accounted for 78 percent and influenza A (H1N1) for 22 percent.

According to the CDC, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza are at high levels for this time of year. The director of the government agency, Rochelle Walensky, expressed concern about the possible increase in RSV-19 and flu cases as holiday gatherings approach with "a lot of people getting together."

Influenza-like illness, defined medical visits for fever and cough or sore throat, is high or very high in 35 states, according to CDC’s #FluView report. #Flu is a significant contributor to respiratory illness, but other viruses are spreading too. More: https://t.co/d7ZpbN4Iaw pic.twitter.com/09f7LCVrIA — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) November 28, 2022

Likewise, regarding RSV, the leading expert on infectious diseases in the U.S., Anthony S. Fauci, warned that it could become a public health emergency in the country.

Annual flu vaccination is the best way to protect against the flu, said the CDC, noting that vaccination helps prevent infection and serious outcomes. CDC recommendations say everyone 6 months and older should get an annual flu vaccine.