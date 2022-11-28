    • Live
News > U.S.

US: Weekly Flu Hospitalizations Hit Record High Since 2010

    Annual flu vaccination is the best way to protect against the flu, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nov. 28, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@MichelleHinchey

Published 28 November 2022
A total of 11 200 patients hospitalized with flu during the last week in the U.S. exceeds the hospitalization rate for the same period since 2010.

These data were released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which warned that seasonal flu activity is high across the country.

COVID-19 Cases Might Go Up in Winter Months - EMA

CDC reported a total of 12 pediatric flu deaths so far this season. In the week ending November 19, 5 flu-associated pediatric deaths were reported.

There have been at least 6.2 million influenza illnesses, 53 000 hospitalizations and 2 900 deaths from influenza so far this season. Influenza A (H3N2) has accounted for 78 percent and influenza A (H1N1) for 22 percent.

According to the CDC, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza are at high levels for this time of year. The director of the government agency, Rochelle Walensky, expressed concern about the possible increase in RSV-19 and flu cases as holiday gatherings approach with "a lot of people getting together."

Likewise, regarding RSV, the leading expert on infectious diseases in the U.S., Anthony S. Fauci, warned that it could become a public health emergency in the country.

Annual flu vaccination is the best way to protect against the flu, said the CDC, noting that vaccination helps prevent infection and serious outcomes. CDC recommendations say everyone 6 months and older should get an annual flu vaccine.

