US: Weekly Flu Hospitalizations Hit Record High Since 2010

These data were released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which warned that seasonal flu activity is high across the country.
CDC reported a total of 12 pediatric flu deaths so far this season. In the week ending November 19, 5 flu-associated pediatric deaths were reported.
There have been at least 6.2 million influenza illnesses, 53 000 hospitalizations and 2 900 deaths from influenza so far this season. Influenza A (H3N2) has accounted for 78 percent and influenza A (H1N1) for 22 percent.
According to the CDC, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza are at high levels for this time of year. The director of the government agency, Rochelle Walensky, expressed concern about the possible increase in RSV-19 and flu cases as holiday gatherings approach with "a lot of people getting together."
Likewise, regarding RSV, the leading expert on infectious diseases in the U.S., Anthony S. Fauci, warned that it could become a public health emergency in the country.
Annual flu vaccination is the best way to protect against the flu, said the CDC, noting that vaccination helps prevent infection and serious outcomes. CDC recommendations say everyone 6 months and older should get an annual flu vaccine.