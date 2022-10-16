Haiti Receives Armored Vehicles From Canada and the U.S.

The equipment is to confront the gangs that for the past month have been controlling the most important fuel terminal in the capital Port-au-Prince.

On Saturday, Haiti received a batch of armored vehicles from Canada and the United States (U.S.) to support the local police in the fight against armed gangs that dominate the chaos in that country.

The equipment is to confront the gangs that for the past month have been controlling the most important fuel terminal in the capital Port-au-Prince, hindering the economy and the pumping of drinking water to communities immersed in violent popular protests and a growing outbreak of cholera.

The arrival of equipment will continue until next Friday, according to a communiqué from the U.S. embassy in Port-au-Prince, in the midst of a process in which gangs are occupying police stations and stealing armored equipment, with no response from local authorities.

Canadian and U.S. officials issue a statement on the arrival of Canadian and U.S. military aircraft in Port-au-Prince "to transfer vital Haitian government-purchased security equipment" as "part of a joint operation involving Royal Canadian Air Force and U.S. Air Force aircraft." pic.twitter.com/qmnbUIpsXW — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) October 15, 2022

Canadian Ministers of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly and National Defense Anita Anand, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a statement on Haiti, highlighting the following:

Canada and the United States remain committed to supporting the HNP in its work to protect and serve the Haitian people.

Together with international partners, our governments will work with Haitian partners to strengthen Haiti's capacity to train additional police and enhance law enforcement operations.

Canada and the United States commend the international community for mobilizing new commitments in support of Haiti's most urgent needs, and we urge international partners to follow through on these commitments.