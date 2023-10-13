US Southern Command Attacks Anti-hegemonic Media Outlets

No attempt to discredit teleSUR will take it away from the path and commitment to the construction of a region that has become a great homeland, by creating a world of its own with a privileged space for the SOUTH.

On October 11, the commander of the U.S. Southern Command, General Laura Richardson, regretted the presence of Sputnik, RT and teleSUR in the information battle.

At an event organized by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), Richardson decried that "In Latin America we have over 31 million followers with Sputnik Mundo, Russia Today Español and teleSUR."

Richardson was in conflict over the dominance of information in the region. The U.S. Commander told FDD Vice President for Communications Elizabeth Robbins that these media outlets "spread disinformation, which undermines democracies throughout the hemisphere."

The media she mentioned, and in particular teleSUR, have great global and regional recognition for being the voice of a citizenry increasingly interested in its own history that understands the contexts of reality. They are opposite objectives to the information of the aforementioned command.

2 days ago in Latin America's China Challenge: A Conversation with SOUTHCOM Commander General Laura Richardson, referred among other topics to the information battle and laments the impact of Sputnik, RT and teleSUR.

The U.S. Commander's remarks came as part of a conversation focused on the U.S. response to China's growing involvement in Latin America and the Caribbean.

GEN Laura J. Richardson is the Commander of U.S. Southern Command, which is one of six Pentagon geographic commands that operate contingency plans in Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil rejected the statement of the head of the Southern Command, which he considered attempts "to intimidate the free information of the people. It is simply unacceptable," he said through his account on the social network X.

No attempt to discredit teleSUR will take it away from the path and commitment to the construction of a region that has become a great homeland, by creating a world of its own with a privileged space for the SOUTH. This newborn world is plural, with a symphony of voices. We work in it, without rest or pause.