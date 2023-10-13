NNOC Holds Solidarity Forum With Cuba in Boston

The participants demand that the U.S. government remove Cuba from the list of State sponsors of terrorism.

On Friday, the National Network on Cuba (NNOC) began its annual meeting in Boston, Massachusetts, under the motto “Victory in Unity.”

During this meeting, the participants will demand that the U.S. government remove Cuba from the black list of "State sponsors of terrorism."

For this meeting, over 50 U.S. organizations, which have been working in favor of the lifting of the blockade against Cuba, were convened. The NNOC called on students, activists, workers and “all friends of Cuba to join” the event, especially those who reside in nearby cities.

"To a large extent, Cuba owes to the solidarity movement for having been able to resist the attacks of imperialism. Cuba knows that with that solidarity it will continue to fight and will continue to resist," the late Commander Fidel Castro said.

Our newest documentary, Little League Dreams, is out!



Watch the inspiring stories of Cuba’s best young baseball players as they prepare for the biggest adventure of their lives—representing Cuba for the first time at a @LittleLeague World Series.



FULL ��️ https://t.co/11bLkO3EoR pic.twitter.com/F51uq3mFQw — Belly of the Beast (@bellybeastcuba) August 14, 2023

In coordination with the Department of African Studies at the University of Massachusetts, the NNOC will hold the Pan-African Forum, which will focus on Cuba and Haiti.

Another forum will be held on Saturday regarding the documentary Belly of the Beast that exposes US President Joe Biden's policy against Cuba. The award-winning Cuban journalist Liz Oliva Fernandez will be present at this event.

On Sunday, participants drafted the 2024 action plan in solidarity with Cuba and in favor of lifting the US blockade.