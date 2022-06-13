US Solidarity Groups Bring Medical Donations to Cuba

According to Carlos Lazo, coordinator of Bridges of Love, the medical supplies were acquired thanks to the good will of people who donated 25,000 dollars to buy it, since the laws that regulate the blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States prohibit its acquisition on the market.



A new donation of essential products for liver transplants to eight Cuban children awaiting surgery has arrived in Havana on Sunday, thanks to the efforts of solidarity groups based in the United States.

The donation was sent by the Bridges of Love project, which brings together emigrants from Cuba living in the United States, and the Code Pink organization.

According to Carlos Lazo, coordinator of Bridges of Love, the medical supplies were acquired thanks to the good will of people who donated 25,000 dollars needed to buy it, since the laws that regulate the blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States prohibit its acquisition on the market.

He also explained that the efforts are not just limited to acquiring this important essential product for the children's liver transplants. “We continue to obtain other necessary things, we are looking for help, so we stay on the move, contributing with our grain of sand and demonstrating that the Cuban community residing abroad is in favor of families in their homeland,” he said.

The Bridges of Love, Code Pink and other world´s solidarity groups raised 25 000 USD , to buy Custodiol, an essential solution needed for Cuban children waiting for a transplant, denied to #Cuba by the US #Blockade. #UnBlockCuba @cubasupport @CubaSi15 https://t.co/91LgWjAAfz — Embajada de Cuba en Mongolia (@EmbCubaMongolia) June 7, 2022

Medea Benjamin, leader of Code Pink, highlighted in turn the effort currently being made in the United States to end the blockade and reaffirmed the will to continue contributing to the Cuban people.

“The pressure we are putting on the United States Congress and the White House is aimed at trying to end the blockade”, the U.S. activist told Prensa Latina, and assured that, as they achieve this, the most significant effort will be aimed at continuing to help in the donation of syringes, food, medicines, and continue the fight to end the blockade.