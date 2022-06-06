Cuba Continues Recovery Work After Heavy Rains

Cuba on Sunday continues the recovery work from the damage caused by heavy rains that hit the western region.

On Saturday, President Miguel Diaz-Canel instructed the first secretaries of the Communist Party (PCC) and governors of the western and central provinces to work intensively to repair the damage caused by the hydrometeorological event.

At the National Civil Defense General Staff (EMNDC), the head of State pointed out that the low pressure system, with its heavy rains, affected houses, social, administrative and productive buildings, agriculture and the electrical infrastructure.

Rainfalls occurred mainly in the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, Havana, Mayabeque, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, Villa Clara, Santi Spíritus and Ciego de Avila, as well as Isla de la Juventud special municipality.

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba, checked today the Cuban weather situation during a visit to the National Civil Defense General Staff, in this capital.

The president added that the dams and underground basins have benefited from the rainfalls.

After highlighting the relevance of the recently concluded Meteoro 2022 national drill, Diaz-Canel noted the capacity, talent, and leadership of PCC authorities on the affected territories.