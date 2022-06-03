China, Cuba Present Jointly-Produced ‘Pan-Corona Vaccine’

Cuba managed to develop five COVID-19 vaccines and inoculated 95% of its population against the COVID-19 virus, despite the burden of the U.S. blockade. China, likewise, produced a massive amount of two different vaccines for its 1.4 billion-strong population and much of the Third World.



Cuba and the People’s Republic of China jointly filed the first patent for a vaccine against COVID-19 and its many variants, which could also be effective against several related viruses, the Cuban daily Granma reported on Thursday.

The patent was presented at the National Intellectual Property Office in China recently, according to Eduardo Martínez Díaz, president of the state-owned BioCubaFarma Business Group. The vaccine is a product of collaboration between the biotechnological sectors of the two socialist states.

Doctors from Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) announced the endeavor in a March 2021 editorial published in the British Medical Association journal The BMJ, noting the project would be based at a facility in Yongzhou, Hunan Province.

The letter said the project arose following a Chinese request, although according to Granma, work at Yongzhou on a vaccine for the coronavirus family of viruses – which includes SARS, MERS, and the common cold, as well as COVID-19 – began in 2019.

#Cuba and #China collaborate in a new vaccine project: the #PanCorona to combat new variants of #COVID19 at the Yongzhou joint biotech innovation center in Hunan Province: https://t.co/jdNxm8dYWP — Cuba Business Report (@CubaReport) March 22, 2021

Diaz said Thursday that such efforts “have the purpose of achieving effective vaccines against coronaviruses, and would not only have value in the current pandemic, but could also be effective against the appearance of new pathogens belonging to this family of viruses.”

According to Granma, Pan-Corona is based on parts of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that haven’t changed between variants of the virus, which have frustrated other vaccination efforts around the globe. The vaccine is a recombinant-type antigen of the same type used to make the hepatitis B vaccine as well as two of Cuba’s five COVID-19 vaccines, including Abdala.

Pan-Corona is a recombinant type antigen, a class of vaccine that CIGB has had much success in with successful vaccines against Hepatitis B and Cuba’s homegrown COVID-19 vaccines. 4/5 (��: Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua) pic.twitter.com/qBVVeITa65 — Dongsheng News (@DongshengNews) June 3, 2022

Cuba’s medical sector is among its strongest, and has served as a cornerstone of its economy and its cooperation with other Third World nations. Cuban doctors work in underserved communities across Latin America, Africa and Asia, providing essential care that might not otherwise be available.

China, similarly, has developed a robust biopharmaceutical industry that has produced several COVID-19 vaccines. In addition to vaccinating nearly all its 1.4 billion people, China has also exported massive amounts of vaccines to the Third World, pledging in November 2021 to send another billion vaccines to Africa after exporting 2 billion shots globally that year.