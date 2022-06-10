Restoring US-Cuba Relations Demanded by US Community

The town of Brookline, in the U.S. state of Massachusetts, advocates the complete reestablishment of US-Cuba relations.

A resolution demanding the resumption of a policy of rapprochement, trade, and travel to Cuba was passed in the town of Brookline on Thursday.

Regarding the resolution, Cuban Ambassador to the U.S. Lianys Torres said it encourages bilateral cooperation in various fields, including health care, pharmaceutical production and education.

Through the document, the community members condemned the U.S. embargo imposed on Cuba in force since 1962, which means that more than half a century has passed.

Brookline's residents referred to the easing of some bans and regulations made under the presidency of Barack Obama (2009-2017), noting that harsh trade and travel restrictions remain in place.

El bloqueo de EUA no es respaldado por su pueblo. La localidad de Brookline, en Massachusetts, aprobó una resolución demandando que se reinicie una política de acercamiento, comercio y viajes a Cuba. Esta alternativa promueve la cooperación bilateral en varias áreas. #PasiónXCuba pic.twitter.com/Cr87S53Mru — Yomago (@Yomago5) June 10, 2022

The U.S. blockade is not supported by its people. The town of Brookline, in Massachusetts, approved a resolution demanding that a policy of rapprochement, trade and travel to Cuba be restarted. This alternative promotes bilateral cooperation in several areas.

In addition, they spoke of how beneficial a complete restoration of relations would be for both nations. In this regard, they said that such rapprochement would bring significant advantages in multiple areas ranging from educational development, health care, economic opportunities, arts, tourism, and sports, to biotechnology and research.