    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > U.S.

Restoring US-Cuba Relations Demanded by US Community

  • The town of Brookline, located in the Massachusetts is calling for the resumption of relations between the U.S. and Cuba, highlighting how beneficial it could be for both nations. Jun, 10, 2022.

    The town of Brookline, located in the Massachusetts is calling for the resumption of relations between the U.S. and Cuba, highlighting how beneficial it could be for both nations. Jun, 10, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@CIPICuba

Published 10 June 2022
Opinion

The town of Brookline, in the U.S. state of Massachusetts, advocates the complete reestablishment of US-Cuba relations.

A resolution demanding the resumption of a policy of rapprochement, trade, and travel to Cuba was passed in the town of Brookline on Thursday.

RELATED:
Protest Against Exclusions at Summit of the Americas in LA    

Regarding the resolution, Cuban Ambassador to the U.S. Lianys Torres said it encourages bilateral cooperation in various fields, including health care, pharmaceutical production and education.   

Through the document, the community members condemned the U.S. embargo imposed on Cuba in force since 1962, which means that more than half a century has passed. 

Brookline's residents referred to the easing of some bans and regulations made under the presidency of Barack Obama (2009-2017), noting that harsh trade and travel restrictions remain in place.

The U.S. blockade is not supported by its people. The town of Brookline, in Massachusetts, approved a resolution demanding that a policy of rapprochement, trade and travel to Cuba be restarted. This alternative promotes bilateral cooperation in several areas. 

In addition, they spoke of how beneficial a complete restoration of relations would be for both nations. In this regard, they said that such rapprochement would bring significant advantages in multiple areas ranging from educational development, health care, economic opportunities, arts, tourism, and sports, to biotechnology and research.  

Tags

U.S. Cuba Bilateral Relations

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/gsd-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.