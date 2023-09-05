US Silence Encourages Israeli Aggression: Abu Rudeineh

Since January, over 220 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers.

On Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces killed Ayed Samih Khaled Abu Harb, a 21-year-old Palestinian youth who was shot in the head during an armed raid on a refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarem.

In a reaction to this, the Palestinian presidency spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh criticized the United States for its inaction on the ongoing Israeli violations in the West Bank, urging it to take meaningful actions to end the Palestinian suffering.

"The irrational U.S. silence has encouraged the Israeli government to continue its violations against our people in the West Bank," he said.

As a result, Israel returned to its policy of storming the cities in the West Bank and killing young Palestinians as well as destroying the infrastructure of Palestinian cities and villages, Abu Rudeineh added.

Israeli occupation troops shot and killed the Palestinian youth Ayed Abu Harb during a military raid into Noor Shams Camp, east of Tulkarm, last night. pic.twitter.com/piAho8e6Y2 — Rona Gaza✌ (@Ronaps2) September 5, 2023

"Palestinians will never give up their rights of defending their lands and holy places," he stressed.

He called on the U.S. to "intervene immediately to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression and not be satisfied with the policy of statements that do not change anything on the ground," warning that "the situation is on the verge of exploding as a result of the dangerous Israeli escalation."

