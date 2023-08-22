Palestinian Teenager Killed by Israeli Soldiers in West Bank

The Israeli occupation forces also arrested 35 Palestinians in the West Bank overnight and on Tuesday morning.

Early on Tuesday, a Palestinian teenager was killed during clashes with Israeli soldiers in Al-Zababdeh town south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that Aatef Abu Kharaj, 17, was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers during clashes that erupted in the town and died later in a hospital.

Clashes between Palestinians and soldiers usually break out when Israeli army forces storm towns, villages, and refugee camps to arrest Palestinians wanted by Israeli security forces.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club Association said that the Israeli occupation forces arrested 35 Palestinians in the West Bank overnight and on Tuesday morning.

Daily life in occupied Palestine ���� where the intruders with guns are chasing the indigenous owners of the land pic.twitter.com/E2pLh8Xn7X — ���������� (@LailaPalestini1) August 22, 2023

So far this year, Israeli forces have killed 185 Palestinians, including 34 minors. The violence unleashed by Israel has led to the proliferation of new Palestinian armed groups.

Israel took control of the West Bank in 1967, and since then has maintained an occupation and colonization in this Palestinian territory.

Although Israeli settlements are illegal under international law, some 700,000 settlers live in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.