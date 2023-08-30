Israeli Troops Shoot Palestinian Driver Near Hebron

So far this year, 185 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers. Among them were 34 minors.

On Wednesday, Israeli troops shot a Palestinian after he allegedly carried out a car-ramming attack in the West Bank.

An Israeli military spokesperson said that the suspect approached a military post in a car and accelerated the vehicle toward the Israeli soldiers "who were conducting routine activity."

The WAFA news agency reported that a Palestinian man sustained serious injuries after being shot by Israeli soldiers outside the Jewish settlement of Beit Hagai, near the flashpoint city of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

It was the latest violence between Israelis and Palestinians amid an ongoing escalation of tensions that was triggered mostly by frequent Israeli raids on the West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces assaulted Palestinian civilians and journalists in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, today. pic.twitter.com/UwNYntfJUY — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) August 30, 2023

Conflicts between Palestinians and Israelis have increased in the West Bank, which is experiencing the deadliest year since the Second Intifada (2000-2005) due to the permanent raids that the Israeli occupation forces carry out against the Palestinian population.

On Wednesday, WAFA reported that Israeli forces had arrested 21 Palestinians in separate operations across the West Bank, an area Israel have occupied since the Six-Day War in 1967.

